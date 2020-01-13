NWS surveying storm damage in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger Counties

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has sent two storm survey teams to Cape Girardeau and Bollinger Counties.
The teams will be looking at the damage caused by severe weather on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Strong storms damaged at least three businesses on Birk Ln. in Jackson, Mo. At least one business was destroyed. No one was hurt.
The NWS is also sending a storm survey team to Trigg and northern Christian County, Kentucky.
The agency said they are working on plans for additional surveys.
