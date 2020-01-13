Murray State University raises over $200,000 in scholarship campaign

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A scholarship campaign, at Murray State University, becomes the most successful in the schools history.
The Murray State University’s Racers Give, fundraising campaign raised $217,871, becoming the most successful need-based scholarship campaign in Murray State history.
The campaign was originally only supposed to run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, 2019, with a goal of $100,000.
Though thanks to generous support from the university community, and alumni, that goal was more than doubled.
Scholarships funded by the campaign, are already being awarded to future students starting at Murray State in the fall of 2020.
“On behalf of many future Racers, we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends as they provided gifts for scholarships. We have a tremendous responsibility to the students and families of this region, state and beyond as we work to ensure an affordable, world-class education," said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
To learn more about how your gift makes a difference at Murray State or to donate today, please call the Office of Development at 270-809-3001
