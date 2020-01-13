Murray, Ky. man facing robbery charge

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a report of an attempted robbery.
Montrell Williams, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.
He is currently in the Calloway County Detention Center.
On Friday morning, January 10, Murray police responded to a report of attempted robbery in the parking lot of a business on North 12th Street.
Police say the reported victims were inside their vehicle when someone got into their back seat. The person reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded that they “give them everything they’ve got.”
One victim was able to get out of the vehicle and ask someone to call police.
According to police, the suspect left the area before they arrived on scene.
The suspect was later identified as Montrell Williams and police were able to get an arrest warrant for him. He was found the same afternoon and taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.