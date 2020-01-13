Mo. Attorney General announces top 10 consumer complaints of 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced the top consumer complaints of 2019.
In a release, the attorney general’s office said, they received 111,530 consumer complaints last year.
The top 10 complaints were as followed.
1. No-call complaints (43,556)
2. Solicitations/Publications/Subscriptions (2,171)
The attorney general’s office said, these complaints generally involve the receipt of mail and phone solicitations regarding sweepstakes, lottery, and other solicitation scams.
3. Financial (1,503)
The attorney general’s office said, complaints under this category involve loan servicing, foreclosures, debt collection, and other products, services, and practices by banks, mortgage companies, debt collectors, and other financial institutions and service providers.
4. Automotive (1,500)
The attorney general’s office said, automotive complaints often involve failure to deliver titles in a timely manner from the dealership. Other complaints involve shoddy repair work and service issues.
5. Retail/Wholesale (1,210)
The attorney general’s office said, most of the complaints involved purchases made through the internet, telephone, or mail and involved late deliveries or products that were never delivered. Other complaints involved the purchases of appliances, furniture, and other items with warranty problems, that were defective, or that did not work as advertised.
6. Communications/Technology/Online Services (1,144)
The attorney general’s office said, many complaints related to telephone cramming and billing practices where consumers received a phone bill for services that they did not order or were charged unauthorized fees on their telephone bill from third parties.
7. Real Estate and Construction (1,136)
The attorney general’s office said, complaints involving home repair contractors are among the most common type of complaint received by the office.
8. Timeshares/Travel Clubs (985)
The attorney general’s office said, complaints involved allegations that companies promised to resell timeshares and failed to do so, that companies failed to provide deeds for time shares that consumers purchased, and that companies charged undisclosed fees or unexpectedly and continuously increased fees for maintenance and other related services.
9. Health (747)
The attorney general’s office said, these complaints involved healthcare industry complaints, including billing issues regarding hospitals and doctor visits, supplemental purchases, and disputes regarding health insurance payments.
10. Identity Theft (504)
The attorney general’s office said, if someone takes your personal information such as your Social Security number, date of birth, credit card number, or bank account information and uses it to commit fraud, then you can become a victim of identity theft.
The top complaints from 2018 can be found here.
Those who wish to file a complaint can do so online or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.