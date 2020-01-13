Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LAWYERS DEATH-INVESTIGATED
Prosecutor wants federal death penalty in lawyer's slaying
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The Madison County state's attorney wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney. Pharmacy student Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of killing attorney Randy Gori and holding two children captive. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons tells KTVI-TV says it's one of three cases where he wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed where the suspects are accused of crossing state lines before the homicides. That could prompt the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute.
LAMBERT AIRPORT-BIOMETRIC SCREENING
Lambert Airport in St. Louis plans biometric screening
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some passengers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport might soon be able to speed up their check-in process using their fingerprints and the irises in their eyes. The city Airport Commission on Wednesday endorsed a contract with a New York-based company to bring its CLEAR biometric system to Lambert. Passengers would pay up to $179 a year to use it. The system would allow people to go to a special line leading to a Transportation Security Administration employee checking documents. They would have to then go through the normal security screening like other passengers. The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment still must approve the contact.
MOTHER CHARGED
Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing her children. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office says the 25-year-old mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and child abuse. Authorities say the mother gave birth to the twins _ a boy and a girl _ and then covered their moths and noses with a towel. She reported their birth on Wednesday. Officials have said the children had been carried to full term and neither one was stillborn. The mother was being held Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bond.
AP-FATAL CRASH-FLOODING
Missouri woman dies after truck crashes into flooded creek
ELSBERRY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman died after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into a flooded creek. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, of St. Charles, died Friday night after the crash in Elsberry, Missouri, which is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at the end of a road and hit a levee. Authorities say the truck went airborne and landed in the flooded Lost Creek. The driver of the truck got out and fled the area. Authorities say Wulfmeier could not get out of the truck.
SPRINGFIELD HOMICIDE SENTENCE
Missouri woman sentenced to 30 years in man's shooting death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a man she met on an online dating site. Thirty-four-year-old Christina Duckett was sentenced Friday. She had been convicted in November of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Joshua Brooks of Republic. Prosecutors say the two went to a movie in September 2018. Police found Brooks' dead the next morning in the driver's seat of his pickup truck on a dead-end street in Springfield. He had been shot three times in the head at close range. Authorities have not disclosed the motive for the shooting.
CITY COUNCILMAN-CHARGE DROPPED
Prosecutors drop charge against Columbia city councilman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a criminal charge against a Columbia city councilman who had been accused of illegally cutting a deal with two developers. Television station KOMU reports that the charge of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected official against Councilman Ian Thomas was dropped Friday after he agreed to perform 75 hours of community service. Thomas was accused of working out a now-canceled deal for the developers to donate $40,000 to an affordable housing group in exchange for Thomas supporting their development plans. Thomas self-reported the allegations to the Missouri Ethics Commission, but maintained he did nothing wrong.
WINTER STORMS-MISSOURI
Winter storms spread snow, ice and rain over Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A winter storm that swept Missouri has left icy and snow-covered roads in the west while dropping a deluge of rain in the east, leading to flooding in basements and low-lying areas around St. Louis. Several homes and some barns and outbuildings were damaged Friday in the southwestern town of Fair Play, where officials are looking into whether a tornado caused the damage. No injuries were reported. Around Kansas City, a quarter-inch of ice covered trees, roads and other surfaces as temperatures plummeted overnight into Saturday, leaving law enforcement scrambling to handle calls of dozens of crashes and stranded motorists.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police: Woman found shot to death inside Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has been found shot to death inside a home on the eastern side of the city. Police say officers were called to the home around 11 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting and found the woman inside. She was declared dead at the scene. Police had not released her name by mid-morning Saturday. A news release from police says detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses, but no arrests had been reported. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the homicide unit or CrimeStoppers. Information leading to an arrest could land the tipster a reward of $25,000.