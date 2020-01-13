Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in their second successive AFC title game. They got there with a stunning comeback from a 24-0 hole. Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second quarter in the 51-31 victory. Kansas City will host Tennessee for the AFC championship and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have not been there since winning the 1971 game. The Titans lost their only Super Bowl appearance in 2000. The NFC title game will have San Francisco hosting Green Bay in what has been a classic playoff rivalry.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes led the comeback, which at one point included 41 unanswered points, by throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams scored three times apiece for Kansas City, which needed the biggest comeback in franchise history to continue its pursuit of its first Super Bowl trip in 50 years. Deshaun Watson had 388 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns for the Texans.
UNDATED (AP) — Brendan Smith of the New York Rangers was used to playing defense his entire NHL career. Mark Pysyk of the Florida Panthers hadn't played anything other than defense since he was 6 or 7 years old. Each player is splitting time this season between forward and defense. Their throwback-style versatility shows it's possibly in modern-day hockey to have success at different positions. A a lot of physical and mental adjustments go into switching positions and sometimes switching back. Hall of Famer Mark Howe made the move once and says the differences range from ice time to scoring chances and risk analysis.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — No. 23 Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation, but came back to beat UConn 89-86 in two overtimes. Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers, who have won nine straight games. Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn. The Huskies' Sidney Wilson tied the game at 69 in regulation with a 3-pointer, and he blocked Dennis's shot to send the game into overtime. Etienne opened the second extra period with a three-point play and Wichita State never gave the lead back.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime. The Hawkeyes extended their home win streak to 30 games. Jaelynn Penn had 24 points for he Hoosiers, who have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to Feb. 20, 1994. Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Hawkeyes a five-point lead - their biggest of the game to that point - with 1:56 left in the second OT.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Alexa Willard scored 12 and the No. 20-ranked Missouri State women's basketball team beat Northern Iowa 80-66. The Bears have now won five straight following a 64-52 defeat to the then 17th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. Northern Iowa's lone lead came out the outset when Karli Rucker made a 3-pointer 29 seconds in. Missouri State then ran off 13 straight and finished the first quarter up 20-11. Rucker led Northern Iowa with 14 points and Abby Gerrits scored 13 off the bench.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Taylah Thomas added a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas overcame a slow start to defeat Missouri 90-73. The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and had a 10-point lead in the first quarter, which ended with the visitors on top 22-14. Dungee had 10 points in the second quarter, including the last eight, and had 17 at the break, when the Razorbacks led 34-30. Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 19 points. There were 54 fouls in the game and the teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.