Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Brendan Smith of the New York Rangers was used to playing defense his entire NHL career. Mark Pysyk of the Florida Panthers hadn't played anything other than defense since he was 6 or 7 years old. Each player is splitting time this season between forward and defense. Their throwback-style versatility shows it's possibly in modern-day hockey to have success at different positions. A a lot of physical and mental adjustments go into switching positions and sometimes switching back. Hall of Famer Mark Howe made the move once and says the differences range from ice time to scoring chances and risk analysis.