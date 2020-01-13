Governor Beshear to award nearly $1M for fire station, preserve in western Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will make his way to the western part of Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 13.
Beshear will stop in Paducah around 9:15 a.m.
He will present a $360,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award for Lotus in McCracken County for an outdoor preserve.
Also in attendance will be Commissioner Dennis Keene with the Department of Local Government.
According to his office, Beshear will then head to Murray, Ky.
At 1:45 p.m. the governor, Commissioner Keene and Murray City Mayor Bob Rogers will be in attendance at the City Council Chambers.
There, Beshear will present $500,000 to the city for a new fire station.
