First Alert: Light winds blow in a cool, cloudy morning

(KFVS) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the 30s to start off the morning.
Lisa Michaels says light winds will come out of the north and make it feel like 20s.
The weekend’s weather caused floodwaters in several areas.
Check road closures in Missouri here.
Check road closures in Illinois here.
Check road closures in Kentucky here.
Some schools have called off classes as well. Check school closures here.
There may be some fog that develops by sunrise, but it will all depend how light the winds are.
Today, clouds will slowly break up during the afternoon so areas could see peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Slight rain chances move in tonight for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee.
River levels will continue to rise heading into the end of the week into major flood stages along the Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.