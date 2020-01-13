Cloudy and Cool Morning

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the 30s to start off the morning. Light winds out of the north will make it feel like the upper 20s at times. There may be some fog that develops by sunrise, but it will all depend how light the winds are.
Today clouds will slowly break up during the afternoon so areas could see peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Slight rain chances move in tonight for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee.
River levels will continue to rise heading into the end of the week into major flood stages along the Mississippi.
-Lisa
