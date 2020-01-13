Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to mechanical issue

By Jasmine Adams | January 13, 2020 at 4:58 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 5:02 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A mechanical issue has stopped service on the Cave-in-Rock Ferry for Monday, Jan. 13.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Motor Vessell Lonnie Jo that powers the Cave-in-Rock Ferry has a cracked engine manifold.

Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis said the closest replacement available is in St. Louis.

Once the manifold is picked up it will take about half a day to install it.

Officials said The ferry crew will attempt to provide notice sometime late Monday on the ferry’s operating status for Tuesday.

