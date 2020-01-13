Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting on Henderson Ave.

Officers are gathering information and trying to identify the suspect. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | January 13, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 3:07 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Henderson Avenue.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Monday, January 13, callers reported a fight on Henderson near Wayne Street.

One man reportedly got out of his vehicle and a second man got out of a separate vehicle and the two argued.

During the fight, Sgt. Hann said one man pointed a handgun at the other and shot him in the upper right arm.

The victim is at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are gathering information and trying to identify the suspect.

