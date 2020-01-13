Cape Girardeau Co. voters can expect new Voter ID cards in the mail

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - New 2020-21 Voter Identification Cards will be mailed out to Cape Girardeau County registered voters within the next few days.
County officials said this is in conjunction with canvassing the voter rolls as required by state and federal laws.
Cards will be perforate to fold to wallet size. They are 5.5 by 8.5 inches.
Registered voters in Cape Girardeau County who do not receive a new Voter Identification Card and/or voter guide by the first week in February should contact the County Clerk’s Office at (573)243-3547.
This new card is meant to replace all previously issued cards.
It should list your name, address, polling place, precinct and the units of government in which you are able to vote.
County officials are asking residents to check these details to make sure there are no errors.
If an update is needed, you can contact the County Clerk’s Office.
This includes if a person has moved or changed names.
Each household will also receive voter information guides through mail following the cards.
The guide will give detailed information on voter registration and elections as well as a list of 2020 election dates.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.