Auditor: Thousands of Missourians still waiting for 2018 tax refunds

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Auditor’s Office continues to receive complaints from taxpayers who are waiting on their 2018 tax refunds.
“To date, thousands of taxpayers have reached out to my office asking for help in getting the administration to complete the simple task of getting their own money back to them. These Missourians have waited nearly a year to receive their money,” Auditor Nicole Galloway said. “Taxpayers deserve assurances that this dysfunction will not carry over into another tax year.”
Since May, the State Auditor’s Office has received more than 3,000 contacts from taxpayers concerned about delays in receiving their refunds. Many of the people are seniors, those suffering from a disability or on a fixed income.
According to the office, they started communicating directly with the Department of Revenue to try to get answers for taxpayers. To date, they have contacted the Department of Revenue on behalf of more than 2,500 taxpayers.
Auditor Galloway released an audit in January 2018 and an audit in early 2019 on the timeliness of refunds.
In the summer of 2019, Galloway called on Governor Mike Parson to take action to address the backlog. She said the governor’s office failed to offer a plan to address the deficiencies.
