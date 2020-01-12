15-year-old injured in crash near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old was injured in a crash near Poplar Bluff Mo.
On Jan. 11, around 10:35 p.m., authorities were called to a crash on Woodland Meadows, about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff.
Authorities found that a 15-year-old man, was driving when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
He was the only person in the vehicle at the time, and was found to not be wearing a seat belt.
