Sikeston fire crew rescues 73-year-old woman from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) helped rescue and 73-year-old woman from a burning home.
According to a Facebook post, on Jan. 11 around 8:30 p.m. Sikeston DPS responded to a fire on the 200 block of Illinois.
When authorities arrived, a 24-year-old man, was found just inside the door of the home. The man said, he had attempted to rescue his 73-year-old grandmother from inside the home, but had been overcome by smoke.
Fire crews were able to rescue the 73-year-old, from a room that had flames coming from it.
Both the man the woman, were taken to a hospital, for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.
The fire is still being investigated.
