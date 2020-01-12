Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CITY COUNCILMAN-CHARGE DROPPED
Prosecutors drop charge against Columbia city councilman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a criminal charge against a Columbia city councilman who had been accused of illegally cutting a deal with two developers. Television station KOMU reports that the charge of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected official against Councilman Ian Thomas was dropped Friday after he agreed to perform 75 hours of community service. Thomas was accused of working out a now-canceled deal for the developers to donate $40,000 to an affordable housing group in exchange for Thomas supporting their development plans. Thomas self-reported the allegations to the Missouri Ethics Commission, but maintained he did nothing wrong.
WINTER STORMS-MISSOURI
Winter storms spread snow, ice and rain over Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A winter storm that swept Missouri has left icy and snow-covered roads in the west while dropping a deluge of rain in the east, leading to flooding in basements and low-lying areas around St. Louis. Several homes and some barns and outbuildings were damaged Friday in the southwestern town of Fair Play, where officials are looking into whether a tornado caused the damage. No injuries were reported. Around Kansas City, a quarter-inch of ice covered trees, roads and other surfaces as temperatures plummeted overnight into Saturday, leaving law enforcement scrambling to handle calls of dozens of crashes and stranded motorists.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police: Woman found shot to death inside Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has been found shot to death inside a home on the eastern side of the city. Police say officers were called to the home around 11 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting and found the woman inside. She was declared dead at the scene. Police had not released her name by mid-morning Saturday. A news release from police says detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses, but no arrests had been reported. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the homicide unit or CrimeStoppers. Information leading to an arrest could land the tipster a reward of $25,000.
SEVERE STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
BAT GUANO-RESEARCH
'Stinky' bat guano could offer climate change insight
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anything that piles up over time can offer clues about past climate conditions or surrounding landscapes and how they’ve change, and that goes for bat poop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that researchers from Missouri and Virginia are studying what’s scientifically known as guano that was taken from Missouri caves. The study is being conducted by researchers from Washington University and the Missouri Botanical Garden, both in St. Louis, and from Virginia Tech. Christy Edwards is a conservation geneticist at the Missouri Botanical Garden. She sees what could amount to centuries or millennia of localized natural history records buried within generations of bat diets.
SPRINGFIELD MURDER-SENTENCE
Springfield man sentenced for fatal shooting in 2016
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting death that remained unsolved for more than two years. Khalil Gaines was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 18-year-old of Landon Bays in Springfield. Court documents say Bays was shot while trying to sell marijuana to Gaines and 36-year-old Chad Murphy, who is scheduled to stand trial in August. In exchange for Gaines' guilty plea in October, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 25 years. A defense attorney argued Gaines and Murphy planned only to rob Bays and the shooting was accidental.
PUBLIC DEFENDER-WAIT LIST
St. Louis County adopts waiting list for public defenders
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Getting legal representation will take longer for hundreds of criminal defendants in Missouri’s largest county now that St. Louis County’s judicial circuit has instituted a waiting list, but supporters say it’s the only way to reduce the massive caseloads of overworked public defenders. The list went into effect Jan. 2 following an order by St. Louis County Presiding Judge Gloria Reno. It was requested by the county’s public defender office and had the support of Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who called it “the least-bad alternative available.”
BOY FOUND-CRAWL SPACE
Missouri woman who kept son in attic sentenced to probation
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction. Authorities say the boy's father, who had custody of the boy, went to pick him up at Ferguson's home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren't there. Law enforcement officers found the boy in January 2019 at a home in rural LaClede County. Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and hidden under carpet and furniture.