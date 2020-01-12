Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has been found shot to death inside a home on the eastern side of the city. Police say officers were called to the home around 11 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting and found the woman inside. She was declared dead at the scene. Police had not released her name by mid-morning Saturday. A news release from police says detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses, but no arrests had been reported. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the homicide unit or CrimeStoppers. Information leading to an arrest could land the tipster a reward of $25,000.