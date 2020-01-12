Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOUSE FIRE INJURY
Fire officials: Man critically injured in Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Wichita say a man is in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire on Saturday. Television station KAKE reports that the fire was reported around noon Saturday in the southwestern part of the city. Arriving firefighters found the home and a car engulfed in flames, and crews soon found a man who had suffered burns. The man was taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. Investigators are trying to find out what caused the fire.
WINTER WEATHER-KANSAS
Winter storm Friday, Saturday slicks eastern Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Forecasters say a winter blast that left little more than an inch of snow in parts of eastern Kansas on Friday is moving out of the state. The system left roads icy and caused several crashes Friday night in northeastern Kansas, including a semitrailer that crashed just south of Topeka. The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy snow will continue to move across east-central Kansas through mid-afternoon Saturday, with the heaviest snow generally south and east of Interstate 35, where up to 4 inches total accumulation could be seen. Officials warned motorists in those areas to take it slow.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE-KEY ISSUES
Kansas lawmakers to fight over taxes, abortion and maybe pot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers expect a push to overturn a state Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights during this year's legislative session. They're also anticipating a contentious debate over income tax cuts and some bipartisan harmony on Medicaid expansion. The GOP-controlled Legislature convenes Monday. Lawmakers may also tackle medical marijuana. The session will open with a deal between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Senate's Republican majority leader on expanding Medicaid that has bipartisan support, making passage likely. All 165 legislative seats are on the ballot in November, and politics will shadow lawmakers' work. So will layoffs in the aviation industry.
AP-US-SPIRIT-AEROSYSTEM-LAYOFFS
Boeing travails begin to ripple, 2,800 jobs lost in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Problems for Boeing and its troubled 737 Max aircraft are beginning to ripple outward with a major supplier announcing that it will lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Kansas, where it is based. The announcement of 2,800 layoffs at a major employer in Wichita, the state's biggest city, come one day after documents became public showing that Boeing employees raised doubts about the safety of the 737 Max. The layoffs threaten to damage a state economy that's been solid for months, with low unemployment. Spirit produced about 70% of the 737 Max, including the fuselage. Contracts with Boeing for the Max represents more than half of Spirit's annual income.
WINTER WHEAT-KANSAS
Report: Kansas farmers plant same amount of wheat acreage
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers seeded an estimated 6.9 million acres into winter wheat. The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that this winter wheat acreage is equal to the area planted a year earlier in Kansas. Winter wheat is planted in the fall for harvest the following year.
BOEING-737-MAX-KANSAS
Grounding of 737 Max takes growing toll on Kansas suppliers
WICHTA, Kan. (AP) — The suspension of production of the Boeing 737 Max is taking a growing toll on suppliers in Kansas, where more than 40 aerospace companies provide parts and services for production of that aircraft. Wichita bills itself as the “Air Capital of the World” for its concentration of aerospace manufacturers. It is home to parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., the city's largest employer, which this week asked employees if they would take voluntary buyouts. Dozens of smaller aerospace companies, mostly clustered in south-central Kansas, are also beginning to shed jobs.
KANSAS-EXPANDING MEDICAID
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor and a top Republican lawmaker have outlined a new proposal for expanding the state's Medicaid program. The deal between Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning announced Thursday breaks an impasse that had allowed a handful of GOP leaders to thwart bipartisan legislative majorities. The plan would give Kelly the straightforward expansion of state health coverage that she has advocated and cover up to 150,000 additional people. Denning would get a version of a program that he has proposed for driving down private health insurance premiums to keep people from dropping existing private plans for Medicaid.
TEEN KILLED-OLATHE
Kansas teen sentenced in drug deal that led to teen's death
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager has been sentenced to more than four years in juvenile corrections for his part in an $8 Xanax deal that led to another teen's shooting death. Seventeen-year-old Rolland Kobelo was sentenced Thursday. He faces 10 years in adult prison if he doesn't successfully complete his time in the juvenile system. Kobelo was originally charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett outside a home in Olathe. Police say Padgett was shot by a man who wanted to buy the drugs. Kobelo was accused of helping to set up the drug deal that led to Padgett’s death.