Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points, and fourth-ranked Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55 for the Bears' first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse. MaCio Teague added 16 points for the Bears, who snapped a whole slew of ignominious streaks with their victory in Lawrence. They beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts. Isaiah Moss scored 15 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 for the Jayhawks, who lost leading scorer Devon Dotson to an injury for a long stretch midway through the game.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight contest, helping the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14. Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven on the road. The Rangers had a two-game winning streak snapped.
WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie were voted by fans as two of the final representatives Saturday for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis. The 31-year-old Perron is having one of the best seasons with 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star. Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes were also voted in by fans.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Texas used suffocating second-half defense to beat Kansas State 64-50 and earn the Longhorns their first Big 12 win of the season. Texas held the Wildcats scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second half. The Longhorns forced four shot-clock violation turnovers before Kansas State scored its first basket of the half. Texas extended its lead when Courtney Ramey made consecutive 3-pointers and fed Andrew Jones a nifty lob pass for a layup as the Longhorns pulled away. Cartier Diarra led Kansas State with 14 points.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dru Smith scored 22 points and dished six assists to lead Missouri to a 91-75 victory over Florida. The Tigers (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game ranked next-to-last in the league in scoring offense, tied their season-high point total. They shot a blistering 61.5% from the field and 63.2% from 3-point range. Kerry Blackshear led Florida (10-5, 2-1) with 22 points.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 15 points, and Northwestern snapped a five-game losing streak, hanging on to beat Nebraska 62-57 Saturday. Nebraska's Cam Mack nailed a 3-pointer from the right to cut it to 60-57 with 51 seconds left. After the Wildcats' Pete Nance missed from beyond the arc, Pat Spencer blocked a potential tying 3 from the wing by Dachon Burke. Kopp then made two free throws with nine seconds left to seal Northwestern's first win since Dec. 15 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Mack scored 11 for the Cornhuskers, who shot just 31.3% and made 9 of 30 3-pointers.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mitch Ballock scored 19 points and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 points lifting Creighton to a 77-65 victory over Xavier at Cintas Center, giving Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott his 500th career victory as a head coach. Creighton (13-4, 2-2 Big East) which made only three 3-point shots in Tuesday's loss to Villanova, its fewest since 2017, hit 9 of 23 attempts on Saturday. Naji Marshall led Xavier with 21 points and Paul Scruggs had 19 as the Musketeers suffered their second straight Big East loss at home.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan Goodwin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Saint Louis pulled away from Richmond in the second half for a 74-58 win. Goodwin had seven points in a 21-2 run that put the Billikens 58-45. The Spiders had taken a 43-37 lead to break away from a 31-31 tie at the half. Javonte Perkins added 14 points for Saint Louis, which went 14 of 21 from the field and 14 of 18 from the foul line in the second half. Nick Sherod led the Spiders with 17 points.