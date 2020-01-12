First Alert Weather: A chance to dry out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a stormy and rainy few days, a quieter pattern enters the heartland.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, the quieter pattern will give the heartland a much-needed chance to dry out.
For today, thick clouds will cover the heartland, keeping temperatures chilly and damp, despite a “dry” forecast. Highs today, are expected to be about 43 degrees on average.
For tonight, clouds will stick around, with some clearing possible. Lows expected to be in the 30s.
Brian says, that with all the moisture and possible clearing tonight, some areas of the heartland could see patchy fog by Monday morning.
Looking ahead, more sun and milder temperatures are expected for Monday.
Most of the week ahead, looks mild and dry. But towards later in the week, a weak cold front looks to move into the heartland Wednesday evening. Brian says, models are predicting less ice, then originally foretasted. But areas north of the heartland could still see a wintery mix.
For Friday, a chance of showers, will be followed by breezy and colder conditions next weekend.
