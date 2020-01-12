First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A quieter pattern will give us a much-needed chance to dry out for the next few days. The main forecast challenge in the short-term is what to do with our thick cloud cover. With cool air at the surface and warmer air aloft it may be hard to shake the clouds for the next 24 hours or so. This will keep it mainly cloudy today and perhaps into tonight as well…although models are hinting at some clearing late today into tonight. In any event, the clouds will keep it chilly and damp today despite a ‘dry’ forecast. With a lot of moisture…clearing tonight could lead to some patchy fog by Monday morning…but hopefully Monday will bring more sun and milder temps.