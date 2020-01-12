First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A quieter pattern will give us a much-needed chance to dry out for the next few days. The main forecast challenge in the short-term is what to do with our thick cloud cover. With cool air at the surface and warmer air aloft it may be hard to shake the clouds for the next 24 hours or so. This will keep it mainly cloudy today and perhaps into tonight as well…although models are hinting at some clearing late today into tonight. In any event, the clouds will keep it chilly and damp today despite a ‘dry’ forecast. With a lot of moisture…clearing tonight could lead to some patchy fog by Monday morning…but hopefully Monday will bring more sun and milder temps.
Most of the week ahead is looking relatively mild and dry. A major shift in all models has been to back way off on the late-week arctic air. Still looks like a weak cold front on Wednesday evening but with highs on Thursday in the 40s. This also means that there will be less chance of ice on Friday morning ahead of a warm front….although areas to our north could have some issues. None the less…a good chance of showers on Friday will be followed by breezy and colder conditions next weekend.
