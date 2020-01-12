First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Thick cloud cover and a shallow layer of cold air made today the coldest day of the month thus far….along with a few tiny flurries. As mentioned earlier, it can be very difficult to forecast when we’ll say good-bye to these winter clouds….and it looks like it may stay mainly cloudy tonight and then start to break up tomorrow. Assuming that the clouds do dissipate Monday, it will begin to warm up a bit with highs mostly above 50….even warmer Tuesday as we get back into southerly flow. A weak system will be moving through on Wednesday with more clouds and what looks to be a slight chance of rainfall….followed by dry and cooler conditions on Thursday. Our next big weather maker looks to arrive on Friday.