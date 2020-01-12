BREAKING: Early morning shooting in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 3:10 a.m., Sikeston Police learned that a 24 year old male was shot three times at 905 Montgomery.
He was shot in the abdomen area, and in each leg.
The victim told officers that he had stepped outside his apartment and was shot by an unknown subject.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for his non-life threatening wounds.
During the investigation, police heard several more shots in the area.
They found multiple shell castings around the front and the rear of 109 Adams.
No one inside the home was hit.
Police are investigating both incidents.
