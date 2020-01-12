Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high waters on the Mississippi River

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising waters on the Mississippi River.
During the overnight hours on Jan. 11, the river exceeded 44 feet on the Cairo Gauge, putting waters above where the ferry can run. On the morning of Jan 12. the Cairo Gauge read at 45.4 feet.
Based on the river forecast, Capt. Jeremy Newsom says the ferry will likely to remain closed until about Jan. 23, or until the river drops below 44 ft.
The ferry will attempt to give a notice of when services will resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
In addition to providing transportation, between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.
