Storms to bring heavy rain and storng winds tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a strong storm system that is moving our way and will bring with it a good chance of storms and flooding rain followed by colder weather tomorrow. For tonight, we will see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms move through the area after midnight. These storms will produce very heavy rain which will lead to isolated areas of flash flooding. We will likely see a few damaging wind gusts with this line as well. Across our southern counties there is a small tornado threat as well. Temperatures will be very mild this evening remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of our cold front.