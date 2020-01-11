Missouri State Emergency Operation Center activated to Level 4.

“This will be a powerful, dangerous, multi-faceted storm for the state of Missouri,” National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said. “First, the warmer side of the storm system will bring life threatening flash flooding and renewed river flooding to much of the central and eastern portions of the state. Additionally, a few severe thunderstorms capable of locally damaging winds to 60 mph will be possible into Friday evening. Finally, as cold air wraps into the system, freezing rain changing to snow will accumulate across the northwest half of the state Friday night into Saturday.”