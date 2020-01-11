Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD MURDER-SENTENCE
Springfield man sentenced for fatal shooting in 2016
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting death that remained unsolved for more than two years. Khalil Gaines was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 18-year-old of Landon Bays in Springfield. Court documents say Bays was shot while trying to sell marijuana to Gaines and 36-year-old Chad Murphy, who is scheduled to stand trial in August. In exchange for Gaines' guilty plea in October, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 25 years. A defense attorney argued Gaines and Murphy planned only to rob Bays and the shooting was accidental.
PUBLIC DEFENDER-WAIT LIST
St. Louis County adopts waiting list for public defenders
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Getting legal representation will take longer for hundreds of criminal defendants in Missouri’s largest county now that St. Louis County’s judicial circuit has instituted a waiting list, but supporters say it’s the only way to reduce the massive caseloads of overworked public defenders. The list went into effect Jan. 2 following an order by St. Louis County Presiding Judge Gloria Reno. It was requested by the county’s public defender office and had the support of Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who called it “the least-bad alternative available.”
BOY FOUND-CRAWL SPACE
Missouri woman who kept son in attic sentenced to probation
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction. Authorities say the boy's father, who had custody of the boy, went to pick him up at Ferguson's home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren't there. Law enforcement officers found the boy in January 2019 at a home in rural LaClede County. Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and hidden under carpet and furniture.
FATAL OVERDOSE-SENTENCE
Man sentenced for providing drug that led to fatal overdose
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in distributing fentanyl that killed a buyer. Dayon Fips of Florissant, pleaded guilty in October to federal drug and firearm charges. He was sentenced Friday. Court documents ssay Fips distributed fentanyl to a buyer in July 2018. The victim ingested the drug and died a short time later of acute fentanyl intoxication. Federal prosecutors say Fips continued to distribute the dangerous drug after the death. In August 2018, Florissant police found heroin, fentanyl, firearms and body armor at Fips' home.
DEADLY FIRE-MISSOURI
Woman dies in Missouri fire; man suffers smoke inhalation
ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a Missouri house fire and a man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the fire was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and an ambulance crew were the first to arrive. They reported that the man had made it out of the home and said the woman was still inside. But the blaze was so intense that they had to wait for firefighters, who encountered “almost zero visibility" when they entered the home to find the woman. She died of smoke inhalation.
ROBBERY-BOYS ACCUSED
Boys, ages 11 and 14, accused of robbery near St. Louis
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Two boys, ages 11 and 14, are in juvenile custody for allegedly pulling a woman from a car and robbing her in suburban St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boys were arrested Thursday night, minutes after the crime. They are being held on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The crime happened in Maplewood. Police Chief Steve Kruse says the older boy wore a skull mask while confronting the woman. He called it “alarming when children become involved in a crime like this.”
BOOKING AREA ASSAULT-PLEA
Ex-officer pleads guilty to assaulting jail inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former eastern Missouri police officer has admitted in court that he choked and shoved an inmate. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Ryan Watson pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor civil rights offense. Sentencing is scheduled for April. Watson was an officer in Pevely in April when the incident occurred. He admitted to choking and shoving the inmate without provocation. The 40-year-old inmate was being booked for violating a court order and had been insulting officers prior to being attacked. The man did not seek medical attention. Watson was fired and now lives in Arkansas.