Kentucky State Police needs help locating escaped inmate

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) need the public’s help locating Wayne Eldridge Weeks, who is an escaped inmate.
According to a press release, KSP received a call on Jan. 10 around 10:15 p.m. from the Christian County Detention Center, about an escaped inmate.
Weeks, 38 of Mt, Olivet Ky, is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 foot tall, and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket, and jeans. He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, Greatful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Greatful Dead dancing bears on his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.
KSP said, Weeks escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville.
He was being held drug, stealing and jumping bail charges.
Anyone who sees Weeks is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313
