Kentucky State Police needs help locating escaped inmate

Weeks, 38 of Mt, Olivet Ky, is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 foot tall, and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket, and jeans. He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, Greatful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Greatful Dead dancing bears on his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.