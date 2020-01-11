Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies won their fourth-straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121. The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs in the eighth place in the Western Conference. DeMar DeRozan matched his season high with 36 points and added nine assists. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes had 21 points each, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Rudy Gay scored 13 points.
UNDATED (AP) — This could be the year Clemson finally wins a basketball game at North Carolina. The Tigers run of futility in Chapel Hill began in 1926 and has continued uninterrupted for 59 consecutive games. Yes, the Tigers are 0-59 all-time at North Carolina. Clemson will look to end the frustrating streak when it plays the Tar Heels on Saturday. The game highlights this weekend's ACC's schedule. North Carolina is just 3-7 in its last 10 games including three losses at home. The Tar Heels have also been without key players in Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris due to injuries.
CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Nelson recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 68-52 win over Illinois-Chicago. Michael Diggins led the Flames with 15 points and nine rebounds. Trailing 33-25, the Norse scored 30 consecutive points over a span of under 11 minutes to lead 59-33 with six minutes left. The Flames committed eight turnovers and missed 13 shots during their drought.