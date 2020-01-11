Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This could be the year Clemson finally wins a basketball game at North Carolina. The Tigers run of futility in Chapel Hill began in 1926 and has continued uninterrupted for 59 consecutive games. Yes, the Tigers are 0-59 all-time at North Carolina. Clemson will look to end the frustrating streak when it plays the Tar Heels on Saturday. The game highlights this weekend's ACC's schedule. North Carolina is just 3-7 in its last 10 games including three losses at home. The Tar Heels have also been without key players in Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris due to injuries.