Four people recovering from crash near Oran

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people are recovering from serious injures after their vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four people were in a 2007 Dodge Ram when it crashed on County Road 250, about a half a mile outside of Oran. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 11.
According to the crash report the driver Steven Holman, 21, of Chaffee, was driving when his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
Holman, and his three passengers, ages 24, 22 and 22 were taken to an area hospital.
Only one person in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
