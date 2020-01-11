First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Today will be much cooler and still wet behind our early morning cold front and storms. We’ll likely get a lull in precip this morning immediately behind the thunderstorms…..but as a sharp upper trough moves in from the west this afternoon more rain and even some winter precip is likely. Hard to forecast temperatures today, as today’s ‘highs’ were in the wee hours of the morning. Temps will gradually fall during the day and will be in the 30s and 40s this afternoon and evening. A last complication is the likelihood that some of our northwestern counties will see some sleet and/or snow showers this afternoon and evening as the upper level part of this system moves through…in particular parts of SE MO and SW IL.