First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Today will be much cooler and still wet behind our early morning cold front and storms. We’ll likely get a lull in precip this morning immediately behind the thunderstorms…..but as a sharp upper trough moves in from the west this afternoon more rain and even some winter precip is likely. Hard to forecast temperatures today, as today’s ‘highs’ were in the wee hours of the morning. Temps will gradually fall during the day and will be in the 30s and 40s this afternoon and evening. A last complication is the likelihood that some of our northwestern counties will see some sleet and/or snow showers this afternoon and evening as the upper level part of this system moves through…in particular parts of SE MO and SW IL.
The week ahead will have its ups and downs. After a chilly but dry Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look quiet and warmer as we ridge out. But by Wednesday a shallow cold air mass is moving in…..and we’ll be quite a bit colder for the second half of the week…with highs mainly In the 30s on Thursday. Our next potential ‘problem day’ looks to be next Friday as a weather system moves out of the southern plains and interacts with a shallow layer of cold, dry air. Models continue to show a period of freezing rain and sleet changing to rain on Friday. We’ll need to monitor this….in the past these systems trend warmer with time and we end up getting just cold rain.
