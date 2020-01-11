First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The upper level part of our latest rain/wind/thunderstorm system is moving through the region this afternoon with cold rain and drizzle. It looks as though air temps and dew points will drop just low enough for some wet snow to mix in mainly in our northwestern counties from Van Buren to Ellington to Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. No accumulation is expected but a bit of slick travel may develop if the precip lingers much past sunset. Otherwise we should dry out and cool down overnight…with daybreak temps in the mid 20s to around 30. Sunday will be chilly but dry for a change with highs mainly In the 40s. The main forecast challenge for the next few days will be cloud cover. Right now we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies, but if it stays mainly overcast then naturally temps will remain cooler.
The upper levels will feature building high pressure to start the work week, which will translate into dry and gradually milder weather. Our next change occurs about Wednesday as a shallow layer of cold air is expected to blow in from the northwest. This may set us up for a bit of ice ahead of a warm front Thursday night or early Friday….though at this point it looks as though we’ll warm up pretty quickly by Friday afternoon. However, this is a long time from now in winter forecast land so something to watch for the next few days.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.