First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The upper level part of our latest rain/wind/thunderstorm system is moving through the region this afternoon with cold rain and drizzle. It looks as though air temps and dew points will drop just low enough for some wet snow to mix in mainly in our northwestern counties from Van Buren to Ellington to Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. No accumulation is expected but a bit of slick travel may develop if the precip lingers much past sunset. Otherwise we should dry out and cool down overnight…with daybreak temps in the mid 20s to around 30. Sunday will be chilly but dry for a change with highs mainly In the 40s. The main forecast challenge for the next few days will be cloud cover. Right now we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies, but if it stays mainly overcast then naturally temps will remain cooler.