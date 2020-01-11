Bollinger County is preparing for heavy rain!

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -Bollinger County has a lot of low water bridges officials say can be troublesome for drivers when it rains. The assistant emergency management director, Calvin Troxell said they will be out all night checking those areas.
Bollinger County Emergency Management are looking at maps to see where most of the water will fall. They are staying in contact with national weather service . There are no plans to close any roads in the area
"What we're having predicted for tonight and tomorrow is three to five inches and as you can see the ground is already saturated from what we've had this morning so we could have very serious issue with flooding. Usually it comes up fairly quick and comes down fairly quick"
He urges everyone to remember to turn around and don’t drown if you see water on the road. Troxell said if you don’t know a good alternate route call the sheriff’s department for help.
