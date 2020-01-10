What you need to know Jan. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Jan. 10.
Today is a First Alert Action Day for the threat of flash flooding,
Light rain will increase heading into the morning.
This is not looking severe, but heavy downpours can be expected, as well as localized flooding.
As the precipitation ends, much colder air will move into the Heartland Saturday.
There is a slight chance our northern counties could see a rain/snow mix.
- A Sikeston sophomore scored perfectly on her ACT test.
- Making kids more comfortable in the classroom, that’s the goal of a unique project in Sikeston.
- A Scott County Rural Fire truck was involved in a roll-over crash on its way to a structure fire in Benton, Mo.
- The City of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department is doing their own work to help prevent possible drainage issues.
A photography business in California was cited after setting up tents for the homeless.
A New Mexico man is searching for his wife’s ashes that where stolen.
