Tonight and Saturday are FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS

Parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois have already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, and another 2 to 3 is possible tonight. So flash flooding continues to be a threat tonight into Saturday. We are also watching for gusty winds everywhere tonight and Saturday. Winds could gust up of 40 mph outside of the storms, meaning stronger winds are likely in the heavy rain and thunderstorms. Not only are we watching for damaging winds, but there is a small threat of isolated tornadoes. Right now it looks like the storms will move into our western counties after 10PM and then continue to track east, pushing out of our eastern counties by about 8 in the morning on Saturday. On Saturday, our highs will happen in the morning, then we will see temperatures drop through the day.