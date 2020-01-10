Strong Winds and Rain Friday Morning

We have a flash flood watch across the Heartland through Saturday afternoon. Flash flooding and flooding will be a concern with 3-5 inches of rain possible with heavier rain tonight.
A wind advisory is in effect through Saturday night. Winds gusting as high as 45mph and even higher with storms moving through during the evening can uproot trees with the saturated grounds and/or cause damage.
Strong to severe storms will move in right before midnight and continue through early Saturday morning. Damaging winds, heavy rain causing flooding, and isolated spin up tornadoes in out southeastern counties are all possible impacts.
Rain and storms will continue through Saturday afternoon but weakening. There is a very small chance our northwestern counties near Farmington could see light snowflakes late Saturday night into Sunday morning as cold air moves in behind the front.
We will have a few dry days in the forecast before possibly seeing additional rain move in.
-Lisa
