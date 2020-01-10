Southeast Missouri State University will break ground on Veterans Plaza

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will recognize the military service of veterans and their families with a new Veterans Plaza added to the campus.
Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled later in January. A ribbon cutting and dedication of the plaza is scheduled for May 1.
The University’s Veterans Plaza will be located between Academic Hall and Memorial Hall. It will face the parking lot along Academic Drive.
The Plaza will consist of commemorative engraved bricks, which donors may purchase through Jan. 17. The bricks are to honor the military service of alumni, friends, family members and others.
Dr. Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said the Plaza is expected to be similar to the Heritage Plaza at the Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center. The difference will be that Veteran’s Plaza will include the U.S. flag, POW/MIA flag and the Missouri state flag. Flags representing the various military branches will be displayed on national holidays.
Southeast was awarded the 2019 Military Friendly Schools Silver Designation in 2019 and was ranked among the 2019-2020 list of “Better for Veterans” institutions across the country.
“We have several alumni with our Vet Corps who began this project to honor the commitment of their fellow alumni,” Lee said. “We are very proud to represent their service on our campus.”
To purchase a brick or donate to the Veterans Plaza project, click here or contact the University’s Alumni Association Office at (573) 651-2259. Southeast students may purchase bricks for half price to commemorate their own service. Multiple sizes of bricks are available.
