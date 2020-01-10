Pink Up - Bismarck Senior Center Ladies craft for cancer patients

It’s that simple for a group of women in Bismarck, Missouri. They donate their time and skills to help make special items for those in need. Some of those items have helped cancer patients at Saint Francis Healthcare system in Cape Girardeau. About ten ladies get together every Monday morning at the Bismarck Senior Center to make special items like a seat belt cushion, which attaches to your seat belt to help protect a chemo port. They also make lap robes, hats, memory pillows and heart pillows just to name a few. Jessie Sumpter said she stays very busy and she knows this is helping so many people. She beat breast cancer more than 27 years ago and said some of these items would have been game changers in her recovery.