NMSU looks to extend streak vs Kansas City

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors. Javan White, Jahshire Hardnett, Jordan Giles and Rob Whitfield have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Roos points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.