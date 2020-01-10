Murray State University Police seeking help identifying vandals

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals.
The vandals spray painted several locations on campus on the evening of Dec. 24, 2019.
Most of the graffiti is unique. Police believe it to the work of vandals who commit these types of crimes regularly.
If you have information regarding the persons responsible for this damage, please contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222 or by using the LiveSafe app.
