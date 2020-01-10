Murray State University Police seeking help identifying vandals

Murray State University Police seeking help identifying vandals
Vandalism at Murray State (Source: Murray State University Police)
By Ashley Smith | January 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 5:53 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals.

The vandals spray painted several locations on campus on the evening of Dec. 24, 2019.

The Murray State University Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the people responsible...

Posted by Murray State University Police on Friday, January 10, 2020

Most of the graffiti is unique. Police believe it to the work of vandals who commit these types of crimes regularly.

If you have information regarding the persons responsible for this damage, please contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222 or by using the LiveSafe app.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.