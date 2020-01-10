Moore, SIUE visit EKU

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonels have scored 74 points per game and allowed 71 points per game across three conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 61.5 points scored and 81 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 42.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.