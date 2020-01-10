The MoDOT wants to hear from you

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about what could be a big project.
MoDOT’S Area Engineer, Brian Okenfuss talked about the 59-year-old bridge at exit 93, “The bridge is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.”
The bridge connects southbound Kingshighway traffic in Cape Girardeau to Interstate 55 or Route 74.
“We inspect all of our bridges at least once every two years,and once a bridge falls into the poor condition category as this one is we inspect it every year,” he said.
Before they make any decisions on this project they must hear from drivers.
“Starts with learning from the traveling public what is most important to them, and what they feel the needs are,” Okenfuss said.
Jeremy Wulfers works for Genesis just right off the interchange. “The overpass bridge needs to be replaced and there’s no doubt about that,” Wulfers said.
He agree’s a project like this is long overdue.
"I think the big concept is replacing or maneuvering the whole interchange around because of getting on and off the interstate here is kind of confusing," he said.
Truck driver Reid Prino uses the interchange about seven times everyday.
"It's just not a very good set up it might've worked great 50 years ago when there wasn't much traffic out here but today there's so much traffic"
He said his biggest concern is safety, “I’ve seen tractor trailers go the wrong way,and I’ve seen a lot of cars go the wrong way,”
Okenfuss hopes they have a big turn out for their open house briefing.
“It’s very important for people that drive through the interchange every day to come and voice their opinions.”
The meeting will take place on January 21st at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
