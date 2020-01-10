Mobile home a total loss after fire in Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire Scott County, Missouri broke out Thursday evening on Jan. 10.
According to Lt. Terry Luscy with the NBC Fire Protection District, they were called out around 6:27 p.m.
The fire happened at a mobile home on Kona Drive.
The trailer was empty, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Oran Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Scott City Fire Department agencies were called out.
The home is considered a total loss.
The Fire Marshall is investigating today on Jan. 10.
The cause is undetermined at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.