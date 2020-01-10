Libbey Glass recalls milk bottles

(KFVS) - Libbey Glass recalled about 44,300 units of its 33.5 oz. milk bottles.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottles can break unexpectedly during use, posing a laceration hazard.
The bottles are clear with no markings that measure about 8.5 inches in height by 3 and a quarter inches wide at the base. You can identify them by their original packaging.
Bottle cartons with item number 92129 and manufacturing dates of either August 15, 2019 or August 31, 2019.
The bottles were sold to various food service distributors including Edward Don & Company and The Wasserstrom Company for about $2 per bottle.
You can contact Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
If your business received these bottles after August 15, contact your distributor to determine if you received affected bottles. Foodservice establishments and customers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact the firm to receive a refund in the form of a credit voucher or a free replacement bottle.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.