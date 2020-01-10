Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BOY FOUND-CRAWL SPACE
Missouri woman who kept son in attic sentenced to probation
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old Missouri woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction. Authorities say the boy's father, who had custody of the boy, went to pick him up at Ferguson's home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren't there. Law enforcement officers found the boy in January 2019 at a home in rural LaClede County. Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and hidden under carpet and furniture.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSOURI
Police: Officer shot, killed man with gun in rural Missouri
BISMARCK, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a rural police officer shot and killed a man as police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted. Police in Bismarck say the man pointed a gun at an officer, who then fatally shot the man. Bismarck is a town of about 1,500 residents in eastern Missouri. Police said in a news release that officers had ordered the man to drop the gun. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the officer and the man were not released. The officer was treated for minor injuries.
AP-US-ETHIOPIAN-REFUGEE-SLAIN
Man convicted in killing of Ethiopian refugee store clerk
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been convicted in the shooting death of an Ethiopian refugee who was working at a convenience store to earn enough money to bring his wife and children from a refugee camp to St. Louis. Forty-one-year-old Antonio Muldrew of St. Louis was found guilty Wednesday of charges including first-degree murder in the July 2014 death of store clerk Abdulrauf Kadir. Authorities say Muldrew shot Kadir before going behind the counter to make change and sales for patrons. Muldrew then fatally shot Kadir in the head. Muldrew's public defender told the jury that Muldrew was desperate to get money for his pregnant girlfriend.
MISSOURI GOVERNOR-MEDICAID
Galloway vows to grow Medicaid if elected Missouri governor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway says she would support expanding Medicaid eligibility if she's elected governor. The candidate on Thursday praised a bipartisan plan spearheaded by Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and a top Republican lawmaker that would expand government health coverage in the neighboring state. Galloway says she would follow suit if voters elect her over Republican Gov. Mike Parson in November. Missouri advocates are trying to put a Medicaid expansion proposal on the November ballot. Parson has said he would support expansion if it's approved by voters.
PAROLED KILLER-DRUG TRAFFICKING
Parolee in double homicide admits to drug trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent nearly four decades in prison for a suburban St. Louis bar robbery in which an off-duty police officer and a chemist were killed has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in central Missouri while he was on parole. Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Lucious Toney, of Olathe, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Jefferson City to distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing state lines in aid of a racketeering enterprise. Toney was released on parole in 2010 in the double homicide case. He faces between 10 years and life in prison for the new conviction.
MISSOURI ROADS-STATE FUNDS
Parson wants to continue funding for roads, bridges program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to continue funding a program that helped local governments repair roads and bridges. Parson and lawmakers negotiated a deal last year to provide $50 million in matching funds for cities and counties that share the cost of fixing roads and bridges. The governor said Tuesday he would like lawmakers to consider funding the program this year. He will discuss the amount he would like to see funded during his State of the State speech next week. House Republican leaders plan to wait until they hear that speech before commenting on the proposal.
DEADLY CRASH-MISSOURI
Stopped motorist killed; son, good Samaritan injured
CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck has struck and killed a Missouri motorist as he stood outside his stopped vehicle and seriously injured the man's son and another good Samaritan as they tried to help. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said the crash happened Wednesday night after 67-year-old Phillip Johnston pulled over along a Camden County highway for an unknown reason. His son, who was traveling in the same direction, and another driver stopped. The three were outside their vehicles when the truck hit them, killing Johnston.
INFANT DEATHS-INVESTIGATION
Deaths of 2 St. Louis infants investigated as suspicious
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants in the St. Louis area as suspicious. Saint Louis County police said in a news release that officers found the boy and girl dead Wednesday morning while responding to call from their mother. She told police she unexpectedly went into labor and that the infants were stillborn. The release provided no details about why the deaths have been classified as suspicious. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.