Ky. couple accused of hitting 3-year-old girl with belt, leaving bruises

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple is accused of hitting a three-year-old girl with a belt, leaving bruises on her body.
Lauren H. Eason, 26, of Paducah, and Jake E. Corbett, 29, of Calvert City, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal abuse (child less than 12 years of age).
According to police, the child was dropped off by her father in December to visit her mother, Lauren Eason, for two weeks. When he picked her up and returned home to Georgia, police say he found bruising on the child’s lower back, buttocks, legs and face.
The child’s father contacted authorities in Georgia, who began an investigation. They then contacted the Paducah Police Department.
Lauren Eason and her boyfriend, Jake Corbett, were interviewed on Friday, January 10 at the Paducah Police Department.
According to police, she admitted to hitting the child with a belt and said Corbett hit the child with his belt and his hand.
The two were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
