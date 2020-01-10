Some schools plan early dismissal due to weather

(KFVS) - Some Heartland schools are dismissing early due to the weather.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday through Saturday due to flash flooding, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. You can click here for the updated forecast.
Click here to check school closings.
Delta R-V in Delta, Mo. will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10.
The school district said on its Facebook page that because there is more rainfall in the forecast, they want to make sure their students and drivers will be safe on the ride home.
Meadow Heights R-II will close at 1 p.m.
According to the Meadow Heights High School Facebook page, the high school basketball game is still scheduled with Oran on Friday night, and elementary games with Oak Ridge are currently set to be played also.
After school would be open for the normal time.
They said if parents had any concern with their child participating in an activity due to travel and road concerns, to contact the coach and let them know they will not be attending.
Shawnee CUSD #84 in Wolf Lake, Ill. will also close early on Friday due to flash flooding.
Two bus routes are impassable, according to school officials.
Classes will dismiss at 1 p.m.
In addition, school officials said all sports practices and games for tonight are canceled.
The After School Daycare meeting for tonight has been rescheduled as well.
- Noon on Saturday, January 11 in the high school library
- 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 in the high school library
- 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 in the elementary library (right before the Elementary Parent Night)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.