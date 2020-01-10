2 homes burn to the ground in Cairo, Fire Marshal investigating

Crews battled two house fires on Park Ave. in Cairo, Ill. Both homes burned to the ground. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller | January 10, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated January 10 at 9:13 AM

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Two house fires in Cairo, Illinois are under investigation.

Crews responded to a house fire at the intersection of Park Ave. and 25th St. at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

As fire crews battled the blaze, a second home on Park Ave. caught fire.

According to the Cairo Fire Department, both homes burned down to their foundations.

Both are considered a total loss.

No one was injured.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The cause of the fires is unknown.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

