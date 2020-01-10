2 homes burn to the ground in Cairo, Fire Marshal investigating

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Two house fires in Cairo, Illinois are under investigation.
Crews responded to a house fire at the intersection of Park Ave. and 25th St. at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
As fire crews battled the blaze, a second home on Park Ave. caught fire.
According to the Cairo Fire Department, both homes burned down to their foundations.
Both are considered a total loss.
No one was injured.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
The cause of the fires is unknown.
As of 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.
