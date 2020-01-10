Holiday travel mugs recalled due to fire hazard

(KFVS) - Holiday travel mugs with lids are being recall due to a fire hazard.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the mugs were mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,400 units of the Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. were sold exclusively at Meijer Stores nationwide from October 2019 through November 2019 for about $10.
They have a decal with “Let it Snow” or “Merry and Bright” in gold metallic lettering. The bottom portion of the mugs is red or green and the top half portion is white. The lids are black. The mugs measure 7 inches tall and “Microwave safe” is written on the backstamp under the glaze and on the wrap band.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.
You can contact the Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. toll-free at 888-923-2982 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday, email customer.service@bwtc.com or click here for more information.
According to the CPSC, the firm received one report of sparks when a consumer used the mug in the microwave. No injuries have been reported.
