Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick Mahomes over Deshaun Watson in the NFL draft a couple of years ago and the decision has worked out quite well for them. And it's one that has worked out well for the Houston Texans, too. They chose Watson a mere two picks later. Now, two of the league's bright young quarterbacks will share the field on Sunday when the Texans visit the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. It's a rematch of a Week 6 game won by the Texans in comeback fashion.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1. Alexander Steen had two goals and an assist and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who won their eighth straight against the Sabres on home ice. Jordan Binnington made 18 saves, running his record to 21-7-4. Jack Eichel scored and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who won their previous two games.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends minor league pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals. In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in the four-player deal. Liberatore is a 20-year-old left-hander who was the 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. The Cardinals also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs quietly have been among the best in the NFL at rushing the passer, particularly late in the season. That could prove pivotal in the divisional round of the playoffs when they host Houston on Sunday. The Texans allowed seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits to the Buffalo Bills in their comeback win in last weekend's wild-card round. And the Chiefs defense is far healthier and probably more talented than the bunch that failed to take down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a Week 6 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The NFL playoffs and the upcoming Super Bowl are front and center for many football fans. But once the big game happens in February, a new thing to bet on will be just around the corner: the XFL. The upstart football league begins play Feb. 8 and several states have already authorized wagering on its games. Sports books expect the amount of betting to be modest, but say the public's appetite for betting on football is well-established.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis. Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers, and Tyson Etienne added 11. Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis. Wichita State led by as many as 19 points, but Memphis closed back within six in the final minutes. Wichita State shot just 32.8% for the game, more than 10 points lower than its season mark.
UNDATED (AP) — The top-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference matches up with the league's most heralded pro prospect Saturday when No. 5 Auburn hosts Anthony Edwards and the Georgia Bulldogs. That shapes up as the most attractive game in the second weekend of league competition. Georgia is coming off a home loss to No. 14 Kentucky. Auburn eked out a narrow victory over Vanderbilt and is one of only two unbeaten Division I teams. Florida has bounced back from a tough start to the season and will try to continue its recent surge when it visits Missouri.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the best games in the Big Ten this weekend has Rutgers playing at Illinois on Saturday. Both teams were picked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason. Both are surprises. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1) has won six straight and is one game behind league-leading Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are out to their best 15-game start since the 1975-76 team went undefeated in the regular season. Illinois (11-5, 3-2) is 1 1/2 games out of first place following its 71-70 win at Wisconsin on Wednesday.