First Alert Friday Forecast

Behind the front, winds will become westerly on Saturday and air temps will begin to fall. More rain will move in from the west on Saturday with the upper level part of the system. There could be a little bit of sleet or snow in our far western counties on Saturday, but the brunt of the winter weather will stay just to our northwest. Otherwise….next week will be dry and cool to mild….except that an arctic front is forecast to move through about Thursday, followed by much colder air to end the week. There is also a signal at some ice the following weekend, though this is too far away for any sort of confidence at this time.