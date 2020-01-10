First Alert Friday Forecast

Active pattern set to continue through Saturday with wind, heavy rainfall and potential severe weather. Radar and ground measurements indicate that over 2” of rain has already fallen over much of SE MO and S IL…with another 2 or 3 inches likely over the next 24 hours or so. Flood Watches now cover the entire region. Models continue to show a strong line of storms/showers moving through the Heartland between about midnight and 9 AM. This line has the potential for damaging wind gusts…as well as isolated tornadoes. In addition, very heavy downpours could cause flash flooding. Strong gradient winds are also likely overnight.
Behind the front, winds will become westerly on Saturday and air temps will begin to fall. More rain will move in from the west on Saturday with the upper level part of the system. There could be a little bit of sleet or snow in our far western counties on Saturday, but the brunt of the winter weather will stay just to our northwest. Otherwise….next week will be dry and cool to mild….except that an arctic front is forecast to move through about Thursday, followed by much colder air to end the week. There is also a signal at some ice the following weekend, though this is too far away for any sort of confidence at this time.
